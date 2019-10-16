Mary Scott “Sally” McFadden, 82, formerly of Winchester, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Harrisonburg, VA.
Miss McFadden was born August 27, 1937 in Winchester; the daughter of Samuel D. and Ruth Douglas McFadden. She retired as a Nurses Aide. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
She is survived by two brothers, G. Bruce McFadden of Westfield, NJ and James D. McFadden of Coral Gables, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held later in the Spring.
Burial will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
