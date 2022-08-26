Mary Sibley Buehler Mary Sibley Buehler, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mary was born in 1942 in Stratford, CT, and was the daughter of the late James and Mary Sibley. She received her bachelor’s degree in Social Services from Lycoming College, where she met her husband George H. Buehler. They married in Trumbull, CT, in 1966 and settled in Williamsport, PA, where all 4 of her children were born. She moved to Monroe, CT, in 1975 and lived there for 30 years with her family as a loving wife and devoted mother. She was a substitute teacher in the local school system and gave 20 years of service in general accounting for GE Supply Company in Bridgeport, CT, before retiring and moving to Winchester, VA in 2004.
In retirement, Mary continued to devote herself to her family. She cherished time with her 4 children and 8 grandchildren. She was an avid fan of all sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mary loved hosting bridge gatherings at her home and was a long-standing volunteer for Faith in Action, transporting those needing assistance getting to doctor visits. She is their all-time leader in volunteer miles driven and continued to transport others up until her death. She was a prolific knitter and enjoyed crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
Mary is survived by her children, Susan Werner and husband Thomas, Scott Buehler and wife Danielle, Steve Buehler and wife Tamara and Shawn Buehler and wife Celeste; her grandchildren Nicole, Ryan, Alex, Zach, Sarah, Hannah, Aaron and Ellie who were the light of her life. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings James Sibley, Robert Sibley, Susan Tatom and June Sibley Prusack and their spouses. She is preceded by her husband George Buehler, her sister Jeanne Sibley Faulkner.
A memorial service will be held in Winchester, VA, at Jim Burnett Park on October 1, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated In Mary’s name to Faith in Action. Please visit their website atwww.wheels4wellness.org
