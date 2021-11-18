Mary Virginia Morris, 59, of Winchester, VA, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Mary was born on November 20, 1961, in Fairfax, VA, to the late James Meredith and Grace Embrey. She worked for 13 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Home Instead Senior Care. Mary was a member of Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City, VA. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
She married Robert Gerald Morris on June 5, 1991, in Winchester, VA.
Mary is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert; son, Ivan and fiancée Heidi Thiese; and stepfather, David L. Embrey. Other family members include, Ronald & Brenda Embrey of South Carolina, Wayne & Loretta Morris of Leesburg, VA, Judy Cooper of Winchester, Linda & Brad Washabaugh of North Carolina, Bonnie Gant of Martinsburg, WV, Kenny & Nancy Morris of Winchester, VA, David A. & Helen Embrey of North Carolina and lots of nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Ann Pullen Embrey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2pm at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Mary’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 151 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, VA 22655.
