Mary V. White “Torie”
Mary Victoria White, 68, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, died Sunday, October 30, 2022, in the Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Ms. White was born July 4, 1954, in Queens, Long Island, New York, the daughter of the late Thomas Fleetwood White and Priscilla Adams Bunn White.
Mary was a successful thoroughbred race horse owner and trainer for 41 years, racing in Maryland, Delaware, and West Virginia. Highlights of her career were with Stakes and Allowance Winner, Wengen.
She attended Notre Dame Academy and Lord Fairfax Community College. She was a member of St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville. She was a loyal member of Charles Town Race Track Chaplaincy Support Services Inc. for over 18 years, serving as both president and vice president to her beloved chaplaincy.
Surviving are three sisters, Claudia Adams White of Aikens, SC, Alexandra Swift White and Katherine Benton White, both of Monkton, MD.
A brother, Thomas Fraiser White, preceded her in death.
A memorial mass will be held 2:00 P. M. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville with Father Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Jefferson County Animal Welfare Society, or to Charles Town Race Track Chaplaincy, P O Box 1377, Charles Town, WV 25414.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
