Mary Virginia Bland Butler
Mary Virginia Bland Butler, 91, of Winchester, VA was escorted into heaven on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Mary was born in 1928 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Lillie Bland Travis. She was the second child of six children. Mary grew up in Winchester and Baltimore, MD, keeping her special Aunt company while her Uncle was defending the country during World War II. She received her education in Baltimore and in 1947 married William Butler, who preceded her in death. From their union Bill and Mary had four boys and for many years Mary was a homemaker raising the boys.
In 1967 Mary began her employment career with Baltimore City Hospital and retired after 20+ years. She then moved back to Winchester, bringing her grandson, Andrew, with her to be close to family once again. Along with many of her family members, Mary really enjoyed watching a good football game, especially if it was the Washington Redskins and/or Baltimore Ravens.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory two sons, William E. Butler, Jr. (Margaret Ann) and Robert Butler both of Winchester, VA; sisters, Beatrice Cartwright (Allen) of Winchester, VA and Mary Turner of Stephens City, VA; brother, Roland D. Bland, Sr. of Washington, DC; sister-in-law, Grace Mercer of Baltimore, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary was the matriarch of four generations with eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by sons, Reed Butler, Sr. and Edward “Eddie” J. Butler; and siblings, John Douglas Bland Travis, Lucille Bland Moten, and Priscilla Lillie Williams.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.