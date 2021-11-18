Mary Virginia Kerns, 70, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mary was born on June 30 in Winchester, VA, the oldest daughter of Mabel Pratt Zinsmeister and Charles B. Weese.
Mary is survived by children: Michele Kerns Salas (Jose), William Kerns (Ursula), Ronnie Miller (Deanne), and Amy Riley (Eric); siblings: Marylyn Ketterman (Ronnie), Pam Ritter (Steve), and Gary Shumaker; and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lisa Brown and Judy Martin.
Mary held a variety of jobs throughout the years, most recently retiring from Kroger in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she lived and cared for her mother until she passed. She then returned to Winchester to be close to her family and friends.
Mary lived life to the fullest and had little to no regrets. Her older years slowed her down and she was ready to be called home, although we weren’t ready for her to leave us.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no services. Please reach out to the family individually to offer condolences.
