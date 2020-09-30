Mary Virginia Pine "Ginny"

Mary Virginia "Ginny" Pine, 86, of Stephenson, VA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Pine was born in 1933 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Achille and Mary Lazazzera. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1953. Mrs. Pine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved seeing her grandchildren and spending time with family. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Her husband, Thomas Jackson "Jack" Pine, whom she married January 14, 1956 in Winchester, VA preceded her in death in 1996.
Surviving is a daughter, Terry DeHaven (Jay) and a son, Samuel Jay Pine, both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Lacy Hamman, Halley DeHaven, Stephanie Royston, and Thomas Pine, all of Winchester, VA; sisters, Lizzie Hynes (John) of Vienna, VA and Eda Lazazzera of Winchester, VA; and brother, Albert Lazazzera of Winchester, VA.
Along with her parents and her husband, Ginny was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Lazazzera.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or to American Diabetes Association Research Foundation, att: Individual Giving Dept., 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311.
