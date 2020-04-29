Mary Virginia Snyder, 86, of Winchester, VA was reunited with her beloved Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was born February 16, 1934 in Winchester, the daughter of Harvey and Julia Stout.
Mary married Arthur Snyder December 23, 1950 in Winchester. He preceded her in death.
Mary retired from Midwesco as a Seamstress. She was the number one fan of the Baltimore Orioles and classic country music.
She is survived by two children, Pamela Boyd (Rick) and Robert Snyder (Fay), four grandchildren: Tina Mahon (Cory), Henry Bowman, Jennifer Snyder, and Nathan Snyder, and numerous great- grand children.
Friends may call on Thursday April 30, 2020 at the Jones Funeral Home from 4:00- 6:00 p.m.
A private service will be held on Friday at Macedonia Methodist Church Old Chapel with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
