Mary W. Webber
Mary W. Webber, 97, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hilltop House of Winchester.
She was born June 1, 1922 in Dorcas, WV, the daughter of Robert and Rebecca Gertrude Crites Wilson. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winchester. Mary retired from Crown, Cork, and Seal.
She married Leo W. Webber January 22, 1972 in Winchester, VA, he preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by two children, Bonnie O. Weatherholtz,( Jerry) of Pensacola, FL, Robert Y. Saville, (Sherry) of Frederick County, VA, a son in law Terry Braithwaite of Frederick County, a sister, Naomi Hoover, of Winchester, VA, six grand children, seven great grandchildren, and eight great — great grandchildren.
Along with her second husband Leo, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Wendall Y. Saville, two children, Joyce Rebecca Brathwaite, and Boyd H. Saville, a sister, Virginia C. Evans, and brothers, B. Earl Wilson, D. Emory Wilson, and Vincent Wilson.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. A funeral will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with The Reverend Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides officiating.
Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Saville, Mike Weatherholtz, Eric Braithwaite, Adam Braithwaite, Mike Ritter, and Mike Blackburn.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadily St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.