Mary Young Oesterling April 23, 1926 — May 2, 2020
Mary Young Oesterling of Winchester slipped peacefully into her next adventure with God on Saturday, May 2.
Mary was born April 23, 1926, in Door County, WI, the youngest daughter of John Young and Helen Schaeffner Young. Her two great loves from childhood were music and baseball. Mary studied music at Lawrence College in Appleton, WI, and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Capital University in Columbus, OH, principal soprano soloist at both schools. After graduation she married Victor K. Oesterling, Jr., on June 4, 1947, spending the early years in Circleville, OH, and northern Wisconsin. In 1953, they bought a Walgreen’s pharmacy in Genoa City, WI, and moved with their 3 small children. Mary taught public school music, served as choir director at Grace Lutheran Church, conducted a community choir in Handel’s Messiah, directed community theatre productions, and taught piano lessons. She introduced her young family to camping and travel, lifelong activities. In 1963, Vic became head of Pharmacy at the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, South India, where they served as Lutheran missionaries until 1973. In India, Mary enjoyed many music and theatre activities, including conducting choirs, singing, and directing shows in Vellore and in Kodaikanal, where her children were in boarding school. She also studied classical Indian music (Carnatic) with guru, Chitti Babu, in Madras (now Chennai). Returning to the US, Mary and Vic settled in Florida, with a pharmacy in downtown Ft. Myers. They became interested in boating and the local Power Squadron. In 1986 they bought a 35’ trawler, the Rx, and lived on the boat in Ft. Myers. In 1988, they retired and spent the next 5 years in the Caribbean, often in Tortola BVI. They spent 2 hurricane seasons anchored off Venezuela, exploring the region, including the Amazon rainforest. Mary wrote two books about their experiences, “The Wrong Boat” and “A Caribbean Adventure.” After a year of volunteer work at CMCH in Vellore, in 1993 Mary and Vic moved to “The Round House” outside of Hedgesville, WV, in the woods where they spent 8 wonderful years, entertaining family and friends, and taking their camper far and wide, including Canada and Mexico. Mary served as organist in several local churches and sang in the Masterworks Chorale in Shepherdstown. In 2001, they settled in Alligator Park in Punta Gorda, FL. Mary served as Organist & Choir Director at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, FL, retiring from this final church job in 2011 at the age of 85. Her 81st birthday self-present was a camper to visit FL state parks. The next year, Mary bought season tickets for the Port Charlotte Stone Crabs, her favorite local baseball team! In 2009, she traveled to Canterbury Cathedral to sing with the Piedmont Singers for a week. Her last big trips were to India, where she spent six months in 2013, 2014, and 2015, celebrating her 86th, 87th, and 88th birthdays with friends and playing lots of piano duets with dear friend Bob. In January 2017, Mary moved to Winchester where she lived at The Village at Orchard Ridge for a year, making many good friends. She spent the rest of her time with daughter Wendy and son-in-law Jim.
Mary is survived by 3 children: Wendy (Jim Greene) of Winchester, Victor III (Lesley) of London, UK, and Becky Sharp (David) of Orlando, FL, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and Maxi, her beloved feline companion.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Special thanks go to her loving caregiver Yolanda and the wonderful medical staff at Blue Ridge Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to “Multiply the Ministry” at Bethania Kids Foundation (serving 1000 poor children in India), https://bethaniakids.org/ways-to-give/board-of-advisors-multiply-the-ministry/, P.O. Box 2140, Winchester, VA, 22604, and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
