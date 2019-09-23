Maryann Cullen (62) passed in peace on September 20, 2019 from battling esophageal cancer. She will be sadly and sorely missed. Maryann was born October 28, 1956 in Garfield, NJ to the late Howard Hayes and Helena Hayes. She was a wonderful sister, mother, and grandmother.
She graduated from Pequannock Township High school in 1974. Then proceeded to a secretarial school where she received an award for 100 words typed on a typewriter under a minute. Maryann loved to walk and socialize with everyone she met. Her favorite was spending time with her family. She was a very faithful friend and loved to take long drives by the river and finding a new show to watch on television.
She is survived by her two beautiful girls, Mikala Moore and Amanda Barnett. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her five grandchildren: Emmett Smith (6), Amora Moore (5), Davina Welch (4), Liana Moore (2), and Myra Moore (1). They were the light of her life. She was also survived by her two beloved brothers Howard Hayes and Joseph Hayes.
She was preceded in death by her Love, Marvin Jay Welch
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Friday 11:00 a.m. September 27, 2019 at Cartwright Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Combs.
Interment will be in Paynes Chapel cemetery in Bunker Hill, WV.
