Maryann Michele Marcin
Maryann Michele Marcin, 75, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family and friends.
Maryann was born on March 16, 1947, in Duquesne, PA, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Marcin. She was a graduate of Duquesne High School and went on to attend Montefiore Hospital School of Nursing and graduated and received an RN degree in 1967. Maryann spent 46 years as a neonatal intensive care nurse and worked at hospitals in Pennsylvania and Virginia, retiring on July 1, 2013, from Winchester Medical Center. Maryann enjoyed gardening, walking and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, friend and brought joy, laughter and happiness to those that knew her during her lifetime.
She is survived by her loving son, Greg Stojakovich, and brothers, Michael Marcin and Bill Marcin.
Family and friends will be received for a gathering on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A celebration of life will be held following the gathering at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1pm.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.