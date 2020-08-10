Marybelle Dawson
Marybelle Foor Watkins Dawson, 94, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Dawson was born February 12, 1926, the daughter of Denver Clair and Florence Marie Foor of Bedford, PA.
She worked as a nursing assistant at Winchester Memorial Hospital for many years. Marybelle was a member of Winchester Church of God.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William H. Dawson of Winchester; three daughters: Regina Laverne Watkins-Growden of Winchester; Linda Rose Smith of Augusta, WV; Janet Kaye Bowers of Lakeland, FL; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Dawson is preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Wilson Watkins, Sr., who died in 1976; a brother, Clair Vincent Foor; a son, Willard Wilson Watkins, Jr.; and two granddaughters.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Bedford Memorial Cemetery, 4426 Business 220, Bedford, PA 15522.
Pallbearers include: Jason Bowers, Brandon Bowers, Anthony Growden, Jackie Growden, Joshua Growden, Darren McCracken, Jerry Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s disease research, Bright Focus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.