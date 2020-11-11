Matthew Livingston Frey, 46, of Charles Town, WV, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.
Matthew was born August 27, 1974 in Baltimore, MD, the son of Peter Livingston Frey and Diana Zilahy. He married Virginia Melissa Metz Frey on June 1, 2002 in Annapolis, MD. Matthew was an Artist and an Illustrator and did works for numerous museums and magazines through his work at Wood Ronsaville Harlin Inc.
Matthew was an active member of Lighthouse Bible Church. He loved God, his wife, his children, his family, and all his friends. He was a falconer, and was member of the West Virginia Falconers Club and the Potomac Falconers Association.
In addition to his wife, Melissa, he is survived by his four children, Katelynn R. Metz-Murphy, Owen L. Frey, Nathanael E. Frey, and Oliver M. Frey, all at home in Charles Town; his mother, Diana Zilahy, of Glastonbury, CT; his father, Peter, of Martinsburg, WV; a sister, Lauren Daisley, of Cold Spring, NY; a step-sister, Nancy Carter, of South Windsor, CT; and a step- brother, Michael Zilahy, of Glastonbury. He was preceded in death by his step-father Walter Zilahy.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Winchester, VA. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
