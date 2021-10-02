Matthew Paul Neal 28, of Hedgesville WV, passed away on September 18, 2021.
He was born on February 26, 1993 in Baltimore MD and was the son Gary Michael Thomas and Shirley Travis.
Matthew loved to ride his Harley and shoot guns. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids, friends and family as well as his music. He cherished and loved his pets Floyd and Shavo.
Matthew is survived by his mother Shirley Ann Travis and husband Tyrone Travis Sr.; children: Salem and Soren Neal and their mother Laressa Orebaugh, and Aashirya Robinson and her mother Parra Robinson; sisters: Aaliyah Robertson, Amiyah Travis; brothers: Tyronne Travis Jr., Camerson Harrison, Micah Cheeves and Marcah Cheeves; paternal grandparents Roy Neal Sr. and wife Pamela; uncles: Zachary O'Sullivan and wife Sarah and Roy Neal Jr. and wife Merry along with his cousin Raegan and many other cousins.
Matthew is proceeded in death by his father Gary Michael Thomas, and his uncle Phillip Allen.
Services for Matthew will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be left at rosedalefuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.