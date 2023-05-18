Maude "Boots" Ingle Woodyard Maude "Boots" Ingle Woodyard, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Berryville, VA, on the morning of May 9, 2023, under the care of hospice.
She was born August 8, 1927, in Abingdon, VA, to the late Ella McCrosky and Willis Ingle.
"Boots", as she was affectionately called, was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Howard Wayne Woodyard.
Her family is forever indebted to her devoted and loving caregivers whose care and companionship enabled her to live out her days at home, which is exactly where she wanted to be!
Per her request, she was laid to rest alongside her parents at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens in Abingdon, following a graveside service. Arrangements were handled by Farris Funeral Service, Inc.
In memory of "Boots", contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333W Cork St, Wincheter, VA, 22601.
