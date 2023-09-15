Maurice (Mo) Hurley
Our dearest friend, Maurice (Mo) Hurley, passed away on September 7th at the ripe, young age of 79. Mo was extraordinarily witty, complicated, extremely intelligent, exasperating at times, and loved all things pertaining to cats.
In his youth, he and his family lived in Switzerland and those experiences would help shape the rest of his life. He was very well educated and would rarely give up a chance to let you know that he had studied at Berkeley.
Mo was curious and his inquisitiveness and his keen intellect drove all of his pursuits. He could also be outrageously generous, often giving almost all he had to help those less fortunate. In Mo's final years, he deeply contemplated his faith and came full circle back to his beliefs.
