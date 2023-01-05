Maurice P. Lemley, Jr.
Maurice Painter Lemley Jr., 94, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
Mr. Lemley was born on June 14, 1928, in Stephens City, Virginia, to the late Maurice Painter Lemley and Sylva Headley Lemley.
He worked as a records clerk for the IRS Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Mr. Lemley was a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force for 20 years and served in both Korea and Vietnam.
Mr. Lemley is survived by a sister, Zoe Allard of Barrington, RI., and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Catherine Sheads and Sylva Ann Stimmel, and a brother, Charles Robert Lemley.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, VA, with Rev. Bertina Westley officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephens City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 428, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, visit www.endersandshirley.com.
