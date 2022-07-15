Maurice Sirbaugh “Sparky” Lang
Maurice Sirbaugh “Sparky” Lang, 74, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA.
At the request of Mr. Lang there will be no funeral services.
Sparky was born in Loudoun County, VA, on April 29, 1948, a son of the late Oscar and Mae Lang. After graduating high school Mr. Lang attended Lord Fairfax Community College. He was employed with Jackson Furniture in Front Royal, VA, for over 35 years. He spent the past four years of his life enjoying his passion of searching (picking) for antiques and collectibles and selling them at the Warren County Fairground Indoor Flea Market with his close friend, Lois Sargent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Oscar “Peanut” Lang, Jr.
Survivors include his children, Maurice “Ric” Lang Jr. (Donna) of Front Royal, VA, Chris Lang (Shannon) of Winchester, VA, and Tyler Lang (Mykenna) of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren, James, Sawyer, and Wyatt; his sister, Linda Lang; a special uncle and aunt, George and Nancy Hummer of Charles Town, WV, along with his close friend Lois Sargent.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Lang.
