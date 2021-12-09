Maverine Arvella Betson, 77, of Winchester, VA, formerly of Paw Paw, WV, died on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Maverine was born on March 2, 1944 in Higginsville, WV, the daughter of the late Ernest Clarence and Elsie Bowen Longo Fultz. She worked as a seasonal worker for Winchester Cold Storage and National Fruit Products. Maverine enjoyed NASCAR, westerns, her family and “Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda” was her favorite phrase.
Surviving is a daughter: Donna Jean Crouse of Cross Junction, VA; a grandson: Rumsey Lee Crouse and a number of nieces & nephews. She is the last member of her immediate family. She is preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Olin Teter. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Slanesville, WV. Family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
To view Maverine’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
