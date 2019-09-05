Max Claire Wood, 83, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Wood was born September 4, 1935 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Laurence Wood and Orpha Livermore Wood.
He worked for over 30 years with Xerox as a technician. After retirement, he became a school bus driver.
He served in the U. S. Army.
He married Gail Ann Fallesen on September 5, 1969 in Rochester, New York.
Surviving with his wife are four daughters, Christine Marie Printy (Eric) of Martinsburg, WV, Wendy Sue Danzisen (David) of Bunker Hill, WV, Shelly Amico of Rochester, NY, and Jacquelyn Gay Friday of Altoona, PA; three sons, Thomas Allen Harmon and Terry Lee Harmon (Christine), all of Stephens City, VA and Max C. Wood, Jr. (Eileen) of Rochester, NY; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A daughter, Cheryl Ann Parisi and a grandson, Mark O. Periman, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Abundant Life Church, Stephens City, VA with Rev. John Miller officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com.
