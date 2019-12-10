Max Kemper Foltz, 73, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Mr. Foltz was born February 28, 1946 at home near Old Chapel in Clarke County, Virginia, son of the late Ray Vaughn Foltz and Pearl Dofflemyer Foltz.
He was a carpenter for most of his life and owned and operated Foltz Carpentry. He took pride in his ability and skills as a carpenter. He also helped rescue twenty-two (22) cats over twenty-five (25) years and loved his 4-legged children too.
He married Dottie Hummer Foltz on September 12, 1992 in Berryville, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his daughter, Teresa Edmiston of Gore, VA; son, Jamie Foltz of Winchester, VA; three sisters, Hazel Fincham of Foley, AL, Barbara Brannon and Doris Asbury of Berryville, VA; a brother, Denis Foltz of Berryville, VA; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Charlotte Estes, Greta Fries, Frances Madigan, and Mildred Crim, and brother, Vance Foltz, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.