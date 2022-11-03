Maxine Ann Grandison Allison
Maxine Ann Grandison Allison, departed from this life, October 27, 2022, at her home in Winchester, Virginia. She was born October 21, 1968, to Matthew (Mackie) Grandison and Margaret Williams Grandison, who preceded her in death. As well as her sons, Brandon Grandison, Clint M. Grandison and her husband Larry Allison.
She leaves to cherish her memories is her daughter, LaToya Cook of Clearbrook, Virginia and son, Antonio Milord of Singapore for the US Army. One sister Tia LeBleu of North Carolina; three brothers, Tyrone (Roxane) Williams, Glen Williams, and Gregory Grandison all of Winchester, Virginia. She also has five grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be 12:00 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia, with Rev. Bryon Johnson giving the eulogy.
Inurnment will be a later date.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
