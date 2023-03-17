Maxine Goldizen Luverna Maxine Goldizen, 93, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville.
Mrs. Goldizen was born June 13, 1929, in Petersburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry O. VanMeter and Lula Feaster VanMeter.
She was a bookkeeper at the Bank of Clarke County and later worked as a secretary at Rose Hill Nursing Home for 10 years.
She married Osa Martin Goldizen on December 22, 1945, in Oakland, Maryland. Mr. Goldizen died December 16, 2020.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Hoff (Cliff) of Boyce, VA, and Jackie Largent (Scott) of Winchester, VA; two sons, Steve Goldizen (Barbara) of The Villages, FL, and Rick Goldizen (Susan) of Stephens City, VA; and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A son, Randy Goldizen, a grandson, Rhett Goldizen, four sisters, Vera Hope White, Gladys Goldizen, Kathryn Alt, and Nellie Dove, and a brother, Eugene VanMeter, preceded her in death.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
