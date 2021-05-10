Maxine Jane Ritter, 82, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Maxine was born in 1938 to the late Harry and Martha Kerns in Gainesboro, VA. She was a member of Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church. Maxine enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach and playing "Putt-Putt Golf" at one of their many Mini-Golf courses along with spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and riding in the truck with her husband Sonny. Maxine also sold Avon products and was known to family, friends and customers as "The Avon Lady".
Maxine's husband Borden "Sonny" Melvin Ritter, Sr. whom she married on November 5, 1960 in Winchester, VA preceded her in death.
Surviving are Maxine's children, Susan Diane Ritter Stevens (Anthony), Borden Melvin Ritter, Jr. (Jessica), Richard Wayne Ritter (Jeanie), Donald Harry Ritter (Vickie) and Brian Alan Ritter (Liz); grandchildren, Matthew Stevens (Debbie), Amanda Owens (Nick), Jordan Ritter, Nicole Ritter, Justice Ritter, Alexis Ritter, Zachary Ritter and Abigail Ritter; sisters, Norma J. Whetzel (Frank) and Wanda J. Whitacre and sister-in-law, Betty Kerns.
Along with her husband and parents, Maxine is preceded in death by her brother, Zane O. Kerns.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6PM-8PM with a funeral service the following day, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:30AM, all taking place at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Maxine will be interred at Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service on Wednesday. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Jones.
Memorial contributions in Maxine's memory may be made to: Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Lorraine DeHaven, 520 Chestnut Grove Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
