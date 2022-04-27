Maxine M. Jenkins
Maxine M. Jenkins, 95, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2022.
She was born in Romney, West Virginia, to the late Ernest and Vallie (Haines) McDonald on March 26, 1927. Maxine was a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1945.
She was a homemaker for years. After raising her four daughters, she decided to get a job. She was employed as a Winchester City School bus driver, starting in August 1972 and retiring in June of 1991. She enjoyed her job; she met new friends and enjoyed the laughter and fun the children brought her.
Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Eston R. Jenkins, whom she married on September 14, 1946 and died on September 27, 1994; sisters, Nina Wagner, Illene Ganoe and Geraldine Davy; brothers, Ernest McDonald, Jr. and Glen McDonald.
She is survived by daughters, Beverley Miller (Dutch), Linda Wolford (Guy), Debbie Jenkins, and Sherry Jenkins; grandchildren, Mike Miller (Jen) and Brian Miller; great-grandchildren, Cade Miller, Addy Miller; and her sister, Ruby Hott (Harlan) of Fayetteville, NC.
All services will be private for family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.