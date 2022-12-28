Maxine Page Sisk
Maxine Page Sisk, 86, of White Post, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born September 12, 1936, in Winchester, the daughter of Pete and Mazie Berry Nicholson.
She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
She enjoyed bluegrass music and playing bingo.
In addition to her companion, Forest Deavers of Winchester, she is survived by her children, Brenda Bate and her husband, Andrew, Sharon Shifflett and her husband, Timmy, and Karen Ferrebee, all of Winchester, Calvin "Bucky" Sisk and his wife, Holly, of Stephens City, and grandson, Danny McLendon who she raised like a son; six grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, seven stepgreat-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Sisk; a son, David McLendon Jr., and son-in-law, Gary Ferrebee.
A service will be 11:00 am Wednesday in Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clearbrook, VA 22624, officiated by Pastor David Whitacre and Associate Pastor Scott Roach.
Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church at the above address.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
