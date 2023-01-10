Maxine R. Washington
Maxine Renee Washington, 55, of Winchester, Virginia gained her heavenly wings Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Washington MedStar Hospital, Washington, D.C.
Ms. Washington lovingly known as “Nay Nay”, was born February 1, 1967 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Maxine Blowe Brown and the late Ronald Washington, Sr.
She worked as a caregiver in private home care.
“Renee” had a smile that could light up the whole town, and a heart as big as New York City. In addition to being a creative, she had an angelic voice that would bless anyone lucky enough to hear it.
Surviving are her mother, Maxine of Winchester, VA; a sister, Cheryl Pettus of Winchester, VA, a brother, Ronald Washington, Jr. of Manassas, VA; and a plethora of nieces and nephews, whom she was a spiritual mother to.
A sister, Dayna Washington, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Reverend Delbert Hicks officiating and Reverend Sherman Lambert delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Orrick Cemetery, Winchester.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
