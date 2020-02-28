Maxine Roseberry Baker passed from this earthly life on February 20, 2020, while a patient at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility, Winchester, Virginia. Previously, Maxine made her home in Rantoul, Kansas.
Mom was born January 8, 1930 to Charles Thomas (Chart) and Fern Griffith Roseberry in rural Franklin County, Kansas. It was the beginning of the Great Depression and times were very hard. As a child, Mom never had a store bought toy. And, her only and most treasured Christmas gift, was an orange. But, Mom loved their very busy lives on the farm and all that it encompassed.
At 21, Mom enlisted as a civilian attached to the US Navy, and spent the next few years living and working in post war Japan. Upon returning to the Washington, D.C. area, Mom met and married a handsome Irishman, Ralph Vincent Baker. Ralph had curly dark hair, beautiful blue green eyes, a kind heart, and a fondness for fermented beverages. Along with their two daughters, they made their home in Washington, D.C.. Eventually divorcing, Ralph died in September of 1971. Over the years, Maxine made her homes in Suitland, Forest Heights, and College Park, Maryland.
After earning college degrees in education and later, accountancy, Mom worked for many years as a teacher, an employee of the Washington Post, and an accountant. Mom moved back to Kansas in 1983 to care for her own Mom. In 2012, Mom moved to Winchester to be closer to her family.
Maxine is survived by daughters Sheryl Baker King and husband Dr. Bob King of Clearbrook and Lynne Baker Paraggio and husband Paul of Centreville. Also surviving are grandchildren Alex and Carlo Paraggio and Annlynne and Christiana King, a niece, several great nieces, including Tara Roseberry Schneider, nephews, and cousins.
Mom attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her brothers and their families, Warren and Agnes Roseberry and Reignald (Rosey) and Eileen Roseberry, and their son, Randy Roseberry.
Mom was ferocious, hard working, tough, determined, and more than a little stubborn. There was not a drop of give up or give in, in her. She loved nothing more than to engage in a rousing, heated political discussion. She also loved to read, and read several newspapers cover to cover, every day. She highly valued education. She also valued beautiful penmanship, and hers was exquisite! Mom was also a Master Gardener and she absolutely adored sunflowers.
Mom epitomized Sinatra’s song, “I Did It My Way.” She enjoyed a very busy and full life.
Our family would like to extend our deepest thanks to everyone at WMC and the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Facility for the many weeks of outstanding care that Mom received. We are so grateful to everyone for their care, guidance, respect, and affection, as we helped Mom make this final journey.
In honoring Mom’s wishes, all services will be private, as we take her home to her beloved Kansas prairie, where the sunflowers grow abundantly, and bloom so beautifully.
