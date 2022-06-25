Maxine Taylor Hickman “Max”
Maxine Taylor Hickman, 85, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, peacefully at her home.
Maxine was born in 1936 in Bicknell, IN, the daughter of the late Maxwell and Dorothea Taylor. She was a graduate of Arsenal Tech, Class of 1954. She was born and raised in Indianapolis and moved to Frederick County after her husband’s retirement in 1973. She worked as a nursing assistant for a short period of time at Winchester Memorial Hospital, then worked as a store manager for the 7-11 in Stephens City. She eventually retired from the Federal Government as a training administrator. Maxine would say that her greatest joy was raising and taking care of her family while being stationed overseas as an Army wife. Maxine enjoyed sewing, collecting pottery and china pieces, and was an avid reader. Maxine’s greatest loves and joys were her family and doting on her grandchildren.
She married Raymond Leon Hickman Jr. on September 10, 1954, in Indianapolis, IN.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Raymond; daughters, Cathryn Silvius (Don) of Inwood, WV, Brenda Farmer (Donnie) of Winchester, VA; son, Glenn Hickman (Maria) of Middletown, VA; grandchildren, Tiffany, Noelle, Shaun, Brett, Alyssa, Austin, Alexandra, Kayla, Ryan, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Haven, Parker, Ryleigh, Vivian, Elenor, and Alice; daughter in law, Teresa Hickman of Gore, VA; and her canine companion, Scruffy. She had one sister, Joan Stevenson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Hickman; brothers, Charles, Stanley, and Marvin Taylor; and her canine companion, Molly.
Services for Maxine will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Winchester ASPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
