Maxine W. Franklin
Maxine Wright Franklin, 87, of White Post, Virginia died Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Franklin was born October 4, 1934 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Manley Monroe Wright and Janie Horne Wright.
She was a homemaker.
She was a longtime member of Greenway Baptist Church, Greenway Spirit & Word Fellowship Church and currently of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. She was active in Women’s Missionary Union and volunteered with Blue Ridge Hospice.
She married Lewis F. Franklin, Jr. on March 4, 1951 in Chesterfield, South Carolina. Mr. Franklin died July 6, 1990.
Surviving are two sons, Frederick M. Franklin and his wife, Dianne and Daniel R. Franklin and his wife, Darlene, all of White Post, VA; two daughters-in-law, Darlene Franklin of Winchester, VA and Joan G. Franklin of Berryville, VA; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Two sons, Darryl Lee Franklin, Sr. and Rodney Windsor Franklin, two sisters, Janie Mae Parrish and Shelby Jean Parker, and a brother, Joseph Wright, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. Saturday, August 20, 2022 and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A. M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Pastor Don Capps and Pastor Robert K. Vineyard officiating. Burial will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Darryl Franklin, Jr., Jason Franklin, Brandon Franklin, Donald Franklin, Steve Borlie, Royce Foltz, Wayne Tapscott, Jr., James See, Don Brady, and Danny Mehaffey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
