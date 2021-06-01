May Virginia Butler, 88, of Winchester, Virginia went home to be with her Lord Saturday, May 29, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Butler was born May 11, 1933 in Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Wood and Francis James Wood.
She was a homemaker.
She was an avid reader and loved bird watching.
She married James Butler in June 1954 in Berryville, Virginia. Mr. Butler died September 28, 1999.
Surviving are three sons, Robert Butler (Tracy) of Gore, VA, Dennis Butler (Brenda) of Gore, VA, and Steven Butler ( Rachel) of Ft. Blackmore, VA; a brother, Buddy Wood of White Post, VA; three sisters, Evelyn Stokes of Winchester, VA, Dorris Ballenger (Randy) of Winchester, VA, and Patsy Stotler of Berryville, VA; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Dolly, Julie Garrett, Justin Butler, Joshua Butler, James Butler, John Butler, Ryan Butler, Chris Kees, and Shane Kees; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Two sons, James Allen and Kevin Butler and a brother, Bobby Wood, preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to nieces, Debbie and Doddie, for their love and great care of Jenny.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
