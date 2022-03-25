Maynard Latane "Pat" Patterson, Jr.
Maynard Latane "Pat" Patterson, Jr., 91, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Homewood of Williamsport.
Born November 13, 1930, in Winchester, VA, he was the son of the late Dorothy Elizabeth (Comer) and Maynard Latane Patterson, Sr.
Pat served with the US Navy. He worked with the Washington County National Savings Bank of Williamsport, where he held several positions, starting as Bookkeeper/Teller, retiring after 44 years as the President and Chief Executive Officer.
He held many positions in the community: Group II Maryland Bankers Association (Board of Directors, Chairman), Maryland Bankers Association (Board of Directors), American Bankers Association (Community Bankers Committee, Representing Maryland Bankers), Hagerstown/Washington County Chamber of Commerce (Board of Directors, President, Treasurer, served on and chaired various committees), Washington County Hospital (Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Board, served on and chaired various committees), Washington County Health System (Board of Directors, Vice Chairman of the Board), Reeders Memorial Home (Board of Directors, Vice President of the Board), Hagerstown/Washington County Industrial Foundation (CHIEF) (Board of Directors, Vice President of the Board), Community Center (Board of Directors, Vice President of the Board), Williamsport Planning and Zoning Commission, Washington County Cancer Crusade (Board of Directors, Chairman of annual fund raising campaign), Washington County Economic Development Commission (Board of Directors), Washington County Educational Television Evaluation Committee (Appointed by Washington County Commissioners to evaluate television in the Washington County school system, served as Chairman of the committee), and Washington County Task Force for Home Rule (served on committee).
He was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 3, Winchester, VA, Troop 17 Adult Leader, Williamsport, MD, Assistant District Commissioner and received "Scouter's Training Award", Life member Williamsport Lions Club (Past Secretary, Past President, Chaired various committees, Williamsport Lion of the year, received Sustained Effort Award, Melvin Jones Fellow, Chairman Zone I - Region II, Deputy District Governor - Region II - 22W, Chaired various District 22W committees), Williamsport American Legion Potomac Post 202, Elks Club BPOE 378, Mediary Lodge 140 A.F.&A.M., Williamsport Country Club (Founding member, Life member, Board of Directors, Past President), Honorary Life Member Potomac Fish and Game Club, and a life member of Williamsport Redmen Tribe #84.
He was a member of Williamsport United Methodist Church where he served and chaired various church committees and was Chairperson of Administrative Board.
Pat is survived by his wife of 70 years, Maxine (Butler) Patterson; four children, Michelle (Bobsy) Price (husband, Greg), Bev Meyers (husband, Dave), Terri Hornbaker (husband, Steve), and Maynard (Chip) Patterson III (wife, Joni); eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, George Edward Patterson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Louise Franklin, and brother, Harry Allen Patterson.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Williamsport United Methodist Church, 25 E. Church Street, Williamsport, MD. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Graveside military honors will be provided.
The family will receive friends from 7pm to 9pm Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Williamsport Lions Club, 12021 Kemps Mill Rd., Williamsport, MD 21795 or Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
