Maynard W. “Bunny” Grove
Maynard Walter “Bunny” Grove, 77, of Stephens City, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Bunny was born on January 31, 1944 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Maynard E. and Eva G. Anderson Grove. He was Chief of Nondestructive Testing for Atlantic Research Corporation in Gainesville, VA and a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church in Stephenson, VA. Bunny enjoyed fishing, traveling and being with family & friends.
Bunny married Sandra Dick Grove on September 6, 1969 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 51 years is a son: Chris Grove (Jessica) of Gainesville, VA; Kelly B. Newcome (Tom) of Manassas, VA; a brother: Robert Grove of Winchester, VA; three sisters: Jane Lake of Front Royal, VA; Mimi Cochran; Anne Kibler both of Winchester, VA; four grandchildren: Cole and Samantha Newcome, Graysen and Myles Grove.
A funeral service will be held at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, VA 22656 on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev C. Steve Melester. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, 1943 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, VA 22656.
To view Bunny’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
