McHenry Lewis (“Mac”) Stiff III, 97, of Round Hill, VA died at home on November 27, 2021. He was born in Roanoke, VA, the son of McHenry Lewis Stiff, Jr. and Annie Lou Baugh Stiff. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Langbein Stiff.
Mac served in the U.S. Navy (1942-1945) and in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 21 years. He earned a Bachelors Degree from Emory University and a PhD from the University of Virginia, where he did graduate study at Blandy Experimental Farm. After teaching at various colleges in Louisiana and New Mexico, Mac and Anne returned to Virginia, where they owned and operated “Round Hill Garden” nursery.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA; to view the full obituary, visit www.endersandshirley.com.
