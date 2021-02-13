Meaghan Lynn Baumgardner “Meg”
Meaghan “Meg” Baumgardner, 39, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Meaghan was born in 1981 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Jacqueline Woodward and Kerry Young; stepdaughter of Rudy Woodward and Wendy Young. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University where she studied Chemistry and Nursing.
She married Darrell J. Baumgardner on August 14, 2010 in Front Royal, VA.
Surviving with her husband are daughters Norah Belle and Emma Lynn Baumgardner, both of Bunker Hill, WV; stepdaughter Hannah Marie Baumgardner of Virginia Beach, VA; sisters Jen Young of Richmond, VA and Sarah Hagan of Harrisonburg, VA; and brother Robert Woodward of Harrisonburg, VA.
A private memorial service will be held for family on Friday, February 19, 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home. The family has requested that flowers be sent to Omps Funeral Home South Chapel at 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 on the date of the service.
