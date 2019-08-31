Megan Louise Butler
I, Megan Louise Butler, 57, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA. I was born on January 14, 1962 and raised in Kent, Ohio by my mother, Sally Rankin and my late father, James Herrick.
I’ve lived in the Winchester area for the past 25 years. While employed by the City of Winchester Treasurer’s Office, I earned a degree in Kitchen/Bath Design from Lord Fairfax Community College. My passions in life included architecture, watching the moon and stars, my family and my beautiful grandchildren.
Those I lovingly leave behind are my husband, Steve Butler, my children, Derek (Girlie) Butler of Winchester, VA, Colin Butler of Cumberland, MD and Kai (Rutledge) Patterson of Winchester, VA; my cherished grandchildren, Perrin, Liam and Molly Megan Butler: brothers, Jimmy (Regina) Herrick, Kevin Herrick and the late Tommy Herrick: sisters, Michael Ann Meyers (the person formally known as Mike) and Bridget Weatherly; the greatest uncle in the world, Bob Rankin and many other special family members in Ohio and Florida.
A Celebration of my Life will be held at a later date.
I would be honored if you would please make contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1833 Plaza Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view my obituary and send condolences to my loved ones, please visit www.DirectCremationServicesOfVirginia.com
“And I got the last word!” Iron Meg
