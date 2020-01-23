On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Melanie Faith (Nuri) Laster of Woodbridge, VA, wife of Paul and mother of Adrienne and Kelsey, passed away in her sleep at the age of 52. Melanie and Paul were married for over 31 years.
Along with Paul, Adrienne and Kelsey, Melanie is survived by her father, Ismet F. Nuri of Stephens City, VA; brother, Todd F. Nuri (Patricia) of Middletown, VA; sister Noel A. Sciegai (Matthew) of Stephens City, VA; brother, Bryan L. “Lyn” Nuri of Stephens City, VA; sister-in-law Karen L. Herndon of New Orleans, LA; sister-in-law Patricia A. Facquet (Emmett) of Hauppauge, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Kaye (Holsinger) Nuri; mother-in-law, Margaret Dempsey Laster; and father-in-law, Ervin Frost Laster.
Melanie’s life was one of unselfish service to others. She was a Candy Striper volunteer at Winchester Memorial Hospital and an autistic healthcare assistant at Grafton’s Little Red Schoolhouse, Berryville, VA. After they began their family, Melanie took special care of her children whom she loved dearly and supported in every way with her bright personality and outgoingness. Melanie supported Adrienne and Kelsey in each school association, St. Matthew’s Preschool, Westridge Elementary, Woodbridge Middle School, Saunders Middle School, and Hylton High School. Melanie was a creative preschool teacher, involved church member, an incredible cake-maker and decorator, a gifted and talented crafter, and an awesome cook, constantly searching for the next flavor explosion. Melanie supported service members and veterans by handmaking quilts for the Quilts of Honor Foundation. As an Official International Chili Society Judge, Melanie enjoyed judging chili cook offs to include the World Championship Chili Cook-Off. Melanie was full of life, an angel on earth and a joy to the world. She will be deeply missed by all those you knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service for Melanie will be held on Friday, January 24, at Belvoir Chapel, Fort Belvoir, VA, at 1:30 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that any memorials be made in Melanie’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation (https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate) or Action in the Community Through Service (ACTS) of Greater Prince William County (https://www.actspws.org/donations).
