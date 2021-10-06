Melba J. Grose
Melba J. Grose, 89, of Winchester, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Mrs. Grose was born June 9, 1932 in Bazine, KS; the daughter of the late Emil and Mabel Higgins Mauth. She attended First United Methodist Church.
She married Robert E. Grose on July 29, 1951 in Bazine, KS. Mr. Grose preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Robin O’Connor and husband Frank of Great Falls, VA and Jeffrey Grose of Winchester; a sister, Sherell Stum of Colorado; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 12:00 — 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
