Melda B. Hamilton, 95, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, November 24, in Northwest Hospital.
Mrs. Hamilton, was born in 1926, in Fishers Hill, Virginia, daughter of the late Luella and Carl B. Baker. She was employed at Southland Corporation, in Alexandria, Virginia, as a bookkeeper. She also cooked at the Senior Center, in Stephens City, Virginia. Mrs. Hamilton was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was active with the United Methodist Women. In 1996, she and her late husband, Gilbank, were named Couple Volunteer of the year for Frederick County Senior Center, in Stephens City. She enjoyed crocheting.
Melda married Gilbank F. Hamilton, in 1946, in Fishers Hill, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Melda is survived by her son, Dennis Hamilton (Donna) of Ellicott City, Maryland; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ida Roadcap of Falls Church, Virginia.
In addition to her parents and husband, Melda is preceded in death by her two brothers, Lewis and Gilbert Baker.
A viewing will be held at 10 am on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church followed by funeral service at 11 am, with Reverend Clay Knick officiating. Interment will be in Fishers Hill Cemetery, Fishers Hill, Virginia.
Memorial contributions in memory of Melda may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 7882 Main Street, PO Box 61, Middletown, Virginia 22645.
