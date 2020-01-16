Melinda Brannon Hickey, daughter, sister and loyal friend, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, in Seaside Florida. Born on the 19th of June, 1969, Melinda lived most of her life in Winchester, VA and graduated from James Wood High School in 1987, where she ran track and was a member of the varsity club.
Melinda enjoyed her many careers over the years including her retail days at The Limited, Victoria Secret, Six Star Catering and her 17 years at the Division of Child Support for the state of Virginia. Melinda had most recently joined the Lilly Pulitzer team in Jacksonville Florida. Melinda loved and cared deeply and this was evident by all of the relationships she had grown and nurtured over the years. She was a caregiver and always put everyone else in front of her own needs. She was extraordinarily beautiful, both inside and out, with an impeccable sense of style. She would brighten up any room she walked into with her warmth and smile and had the most adorable sense of humor. Described by many as a beautiful soul, Melinda’s huge heart enveloped her family and friends. She was caring, gentle, loyal, creative, humble, selfless and had a young vibrant spirit. As an aspiring master baker, Melinda would bake for days only to give it all away, always surprising someone with her delectable sweet treats. She loved the beach, travel and all things Lilly Pulitzer.
Surviving are the loved ones of her life, parents Gary and Diane Renaud of Erie, PA; brother Robert Renaud and wife Debby of Ventura, CA; Aunt Carol; Uncles Doug [Kathy], Glen [Donna], Paul [Lynn]; cousins and extended families of Robbie and Nettie Rhodes [Liz and Caroline] and Lynn Lowe [Morgan and Kennedy] .
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents Dr. Robert H. Hickey, Carol B. Larrick and brother Paul Renaud.
Melinda will be deeply missed by the many whose lives she touched including all family, friends and co-workers. Everyone’s hearts have forever been changed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the International Coral Reef Society. Burial will be private.
