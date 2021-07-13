Melissa Kay Ryder
Melissa “Mitz” Kay Huey Ryder passed away July 1, 2021 at her home in Marlinton, WV following a long illness. Born in Winchester, Virginia, on August 25, 1964, Mitz is the daughter of JoEllen Huey and the late James Quenton Huey. She graduated from James Wood High School in 1982. She worked as a secretary and tax preparer for many years, prior to moving to her farm in WV.
Mitz loved animals and spent much time with her three German Shepherds, kitten and horse. Mitz’s grandson Kegan was the apple of her eye and she spent as much time with him as possible.
She is survived by her husband Michael Ryder; daughters Megan Ryder and Katelyn Ryder; grandson Kegan Miller; sisters Debi Ramey and husband Bill; and Cyndie Layman and husband Roger; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Waveland Farm, 1211 Marlboro Road, Stephens City, VA 22655, Mitz’s childhood home, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Please contact the family at 540-869-1430 if you need directions.
