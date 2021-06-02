Melissa L. Banks
Melissa Lee Banks, 47, of Winchester, Virginia died on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Banks was born December 21, 1973 in Annapolis, Maryland, the daughter of the late Donald Ray Harden and Janice Lee Bridges Harden.
She was a mortgage loan officer with Navy Federal Credit Union.
She married Dwayne Christopher Banks on July 26, 2003 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Kirsten Ransom; two sons, Jayden Banks and Darius Banks, all of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Jessica Summers of Winchester, VA and Tammy Henderson of Baltimore, MD; a host of nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Ziggy.
The family will receive friends 9:00 — 10:00 A. M. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville and a funeral will follow at 10:00 A. M. with Pastor Charmissa Biscoe officiating. Burial will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jayden Banks, Darius Banks, Tony Williams, Johnny Craig, Ben Louder, Dylan Wymer, and Adrian Banks.
