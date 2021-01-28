Melody Kay Knupp “Mel”
Melody Kay “Mel” Knupp, 63, of Salisbury, MD passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital.
Mel was born in 1957 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Ramona De La Fe of Berryville, VA and the late Thomas Knupp. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1975. Mel was a Patient Coordinator for Dr. Patrera at Peninsula Orthopedics in Salisbury, MD. She was President of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and for many years was very involved with the American Legion to supply our military with care packages. Mel was always putting everyone else first...to make their lives happier. She had so many people look to her as “mom” and “grandmother”, and considered all of them family. Mel was a loving mother and dedicated grandmother who adored her grandkids.
Surviving is her life partner, Ray Denton; sons, Anthony “Tony” Hartley (fiancée, Jessica Johnson) of Huntingtown, MD and Levy Denton (Stephanie) of Salisbury, MD; daughter, Debra Timbrook of Romney, WV; grandchildren, Nick and Nate Manco of Huntingtown, MD, Lilyann Hartley of Huntingtown, MD, and Ella Denton of Salisbury, MD, Triston and Trenton Timbrook of Romney, WV; sister, Bonnie Morris of Jessup, MD; brothers, Dennis Knupp (Dorothy) of Front Royal, VA and Allen Knupp of Berryville, VA; and her beloved feline, Brownie.
A visitation will be from 12 pm to 1 pm on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, Virginia. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 pm following the visitation with Reverend C. Steven Melester officiating. Those who cannot be with Mel’s family in person can livestream her service on the Omps Funeral Website, www.ompsfuneralhome.com, under her obituary page. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cory Evans, Kyle Morris, Levy Denton, James Vogler, Allen Knupp, and Dennis Knupp. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Manco, Nathaniel Manco, Angela Hayes, Tiffany Saville, and David Wright.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
