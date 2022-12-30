Melton D. Chasteen
Melton “Mel” Delane Chasteen, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, died peacefully Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Chasteen was born October 29, 1942, in Anderson County, South Carolina, the son of the late Claude Milton Chasteen and Helen Norma Wheeler Chasteen.
He served in the United States Army during Vietnam as a Specialist (SP5) in the 856th Radio Research Attachment to the 199th Brigade, 328th Radio Research Company. After active service, he worked for the U.S. Army in various project management roles. He retired from the Army in 2009 as a logistics project manager.
Mr. Chasteen was a
graduate of Clemson University and a lifelong fan of the Clemson Tigers football team.
He married Mary Theresa Swizewski on June 3, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Chasteen died on May 18, 2009.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Siler and her husband, Greg, of Lake Frederick, VA, Susan Bankard and her husband, Charlie, of Stephenson, VA, and Jennifer Moody and her husband, Ryan, of Stephens City, VA; and six grandchildren, Matthew Siler, Lauren Siler, Mary Siler, Timothy Bankard, Rachel Bankard, and Andy Moody.
Two brothers, Michael Chasteen and Norman Chasteen, preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 4 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester with Father Stephen Vaccaro officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester. Military honors will be provided by Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Greg Siler, Charles Bankard, Ryan Moody, Greg Antell, Keith Antell, and Clint Elsea.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday evening, January 3 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
