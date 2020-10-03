Melvin E. Strother
Melvin Eugene “Gene” Strother 76, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home in San Antonio, TX from complications of the heart and kidneys.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at VFW Post 9760, Berryville, VA on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12 noon — 5 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
