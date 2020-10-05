Melvin Edward Wine
Melvin Edward Wine, 86, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Wine was born in 1934 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Newton and Bessie Wine. He attended James Wood High School and retired from Rubbermaid Commercial Products after 40+ years of service. Mr. Wine had a strong work ethic and was a tireless worker. While working night shift at Rubbermaid he would be contracted to build swimming pools during the day. Mr. Wine was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Winchester.
He married Aleane L. DeHaven on November 1, 1952 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Sandra W. Wygal (Gary) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Christopher Wine (Leigh) of Mt. Jackson, VA, Shawn Wine (Michelle) of Gainesville, GA, Jeremy Whittaker (Samantha) of Stephens City, VA; six great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Brenda Wine of Middletown, VA; sister, Betty Greathouse of Winchester, VA; and brothers, Charles Wine (Shirley) of Hayfield, VA and Philip Wine (Mary) of Cross Junction, VA.
Along with his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by a son, Michael Wine; a brother, Paul Wine; and a brother-in-law, Charles Greathouse.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 308 N. Braddock Street, Winchester, VA with Pastor Sean Dovoites officiating. DUE TO COVID-19 PLEASE GO TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH WEBSITE: fumcwinchester.org to register if you plan to attend the funeral by scrolling down the page to REGISTER FOR FUNERAL link. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Please follow COVID-19 guidelines concerning face coverings and social distancing during the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Melvin’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1516, Winchester, VA 22604.
