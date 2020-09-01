Melvin J. Dick, 73, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 6, 1946 in Winchester; the son of Leland and Mary Dick. He served with the US Army stationed in Korea.
Mel retired as an accountant from Crown Cork and Seal after many years. He loved antiquing with Blue Peacock Antiques, was the director of the Patsy Cline Fan Club for 23 years and proudly served as a docent at the "Patsy Cline House." He was considered to be his family's historian and was an avid fan of historical facts having to do with Winchester.
He is survived by his partner in life of 45 years, James D. "JD" Thompson of Winchester; nephews, William L. Dick, Jr. (Jerome), Charles "Chip" Dick and Randy Dick; nieces, Kelley Simonelli (Mike), Kyle Gardiner (Wally) and Julie Fudge (Richard) and many great-nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his twin brother, Marvin Dick, and brothers, Charles Dick and William Dick.
A private graveside service was held in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome at the residence or you may make memorial contributions to the Highland Presbyterian Church or to the Wounded Warriors.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
