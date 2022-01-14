Melvin McGowan, 86, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia from 2 to 4 PM.
Mr. McGowan was born on October 15, 1935 in Loudoun County, Virginia to the late Melvin Ellsworth and Louise Harding McGowan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Moriarity.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Loretta M. McGowan; step daughter, Vicki Skinner; three step sons, Raymond A. Butler Jr., John F. Butler and Stanley E. Butler; sister, Sandra M. Ritchie; 12 step grandchildren and 26 step great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com.
