Melvin “Pete” Thomas Cash, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, November 25, at his home.
Pete was born in Staunton, VA, on June 19, 1945, a son of the late Thelma (Morris) and Harry Cash.
He owned and operated Central Construction Company in Bridgewater. Pete was a member of Ray of Hope Church in Harrisonburg. Until failing health, Pete was a great outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, boating and motorcycle riding. His greatest passion was his work in which he excelled and enjoyed an excellent reputation.
Pete is survived by a daughter, Dawn Malseed-Sooy and husband, Art, of NJ; an adopted son, Aaron of Tennessee; sister, Elnora Carpenter and husband, Dewain, of Staunton; grandchildren, Austin and Travis Malseed, two great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew; a special friend since teenage years, and more recent years his companion and at the end his caregiver, Kay Muterspaugh of Winchester, Virginia along with his devoted felines, Chloe and Smitty.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, J. Michael Cash.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral Service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, at the funeral home, with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 and/or Blue Ridge Hospice, C/O Ruth, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22603.
